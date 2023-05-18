Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Atrion Stock Performance
Shares of ATRI stock opened at $561.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $615.08 and its 200-day moving average is $620.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.26 million, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.47. Atrion has a 52 week low of $534.99 and a 52 week high of $705.74.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.01%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Atrion
Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.
