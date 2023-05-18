Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion Stock Performance

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $561.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $615.08 and its 200-day moving average is $620.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.26 million, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.47. Atrion has a 52 week low of $534.99 and a 52 week high of $705.74.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Atrion

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atrion by 11.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Atrion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Atrion by 686.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atrion during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 21.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Further Reading

