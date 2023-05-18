Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Banc of California by 158.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Banc of California by 63.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Price Performance

BANC stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $623.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $19.26.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Banc of California had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BANC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banc of California in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 15,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $75,135.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,964.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,969 shares of company stock worth $312,708 in the last three months. 7.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Banc of California Profile

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.