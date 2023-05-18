Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 289.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,968 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,678,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,206 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 324.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,240 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 0.1 %

Bio-Techne stock opened at $82.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.