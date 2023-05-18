BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Stake Trimmed by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 539.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

MYI opened at $10.98 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.