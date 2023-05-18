Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186,048 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 449.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,170,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,501,000 after buying an additional 1,426,257 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,678,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,282,000 after buying an additional 576,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,114,000 after buying an additional 556,050 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $31.61 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

