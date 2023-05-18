Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

NYSE BEPC opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -66.26 and a beta of 1.09. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $42.97.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is -254.72%.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.