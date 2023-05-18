California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRC. TheStreet cut shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of California Resources from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a report on Saturday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of CRC opened at $39.40 on Thursday. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.36.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.54. California Resources had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of California Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,360,000 after acquiring an additional 217,606 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,498,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 20.0% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,500,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 54.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,161,000 after acquiring an additional 791,762 shares in the last quarter.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

