Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.63.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.73. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $64.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 20,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,802,123.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,997.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,250 shares of company stock valued at $944,795. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

