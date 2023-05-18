Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMOM. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,312,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 612.0% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 51,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 44,004 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Global Momentum ETF alerts:

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GMOM stock opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. The firm has a market cap of $177.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Profile

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.