Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Short Interest Update

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,440,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 7,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 17.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Camping World Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of CWH stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. Camping World has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth about $2,954,318,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

