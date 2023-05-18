Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.61.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $119.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.14. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.