Carlson Capital Management Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Carlson Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,996 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.6% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after buying an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,440,386 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,514,665,000 after buying an additional 208,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,345,546 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,396,477,000 after acquiring an additional 215,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Macquarie raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Fundamental Research downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.28.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,848 shares of company stock worth $15,050,877. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $314.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.14 and its 200 day moving average is $260.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $314.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

