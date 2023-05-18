Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CRS opened at $46.83 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $54.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 111.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $690.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,644,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,160,000 after buying an additional 81,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,980,000 after buying an additional 883,239 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,802,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,702,000 after buying an additional 41,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,563,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,968,000 after buying an additional 138,171 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

