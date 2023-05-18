Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Update

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Celanese Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE CE opened at $105.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.60%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Celanese by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.77.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

