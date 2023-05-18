CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Down 6.5% in April

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,120,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 10,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CX. Citigroup downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.90 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CEMEX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

CEMEX Price Performance

CEMEX stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

See Also

