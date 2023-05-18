Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Stake Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 392,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after acquiring an additional 127,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Shares of CPK opened at $123.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.79 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.85 and its 200-day moving average is $122.51.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Utilities

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total transaction of $317,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,682.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $69,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total transaction of $317,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,836,682.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $652,950 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Featured Articles

