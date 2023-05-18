CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 2,759.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLSK shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $6.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85.

CleanSpark, Inc is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

