Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NET. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 27.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Cloudflare by 5.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 461.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cloudflare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cloudflare by 33.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 143,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $983,261.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,600.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 157,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $983,261.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,600.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,239 shares of company stock valued at $17,043,321 over the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.04.

Shares of NET stock opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.86 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $80.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

