CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CMS. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $58.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $71.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $396,880. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,060,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,158,389,000 after buying an additional 412,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,198,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,040,000 after acquiring an additional 524,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,885,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,015,000 after acquiring an additional 922,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,323,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,319,000 after acquiring an additional 844,330 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,994,000 after acquiring an additional 124,854 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.