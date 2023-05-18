CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CNA Financial by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter valued at $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CNA Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNA. Bank of America raised CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

CNA Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNA opened at $39.40 on Thursday. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average of $41.30.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

