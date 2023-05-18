CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 119.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CNX Resources by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CNX Resources Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE CNX opened at $15.50 on Thursday. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CNX Resources Company Profile
CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNX Resources (CNX)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.