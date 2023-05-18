CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 119.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CNX Resources by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNX opened at $15.50 on Thursday. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32.

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

