Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Stake Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 29.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

