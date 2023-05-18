Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 14,864 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,267,000 after acquiring an additional 350,883 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,865,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,219,000 after purchasing an additional 54,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,717,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,029,000 after purchasing an additional 133,840 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,567,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after buying an additional 866,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,572,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after buying an additional 113,023 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA REET opened at $22.69 on Thursday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.