Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 208,203 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 298.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 208,203 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,607,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,472 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steelcase by 1,466.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Steelcase by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $145,784.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:SCS opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $12.43.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Steelcase had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 133.34%.

Steelcase Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of office environments. It operates through the following segmets: Americas, EMEA, and Other. The Americas segment serves customers in the US, Canada, the Caribbean Islands, and Latin America through the Steelcase, AMQ, Coalesse, HALCON, Orangebox, Smith System, and Viccarbe brands.

