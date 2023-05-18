Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,873 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil during the second quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in América Móvil by 128.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AMX. HSBC lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. New Street Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

América Móvil Price Performance

NYSE:AMX opened at $22.77 on Thursday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.88.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 47.11%.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

