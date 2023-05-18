Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 852 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after buying an additional 2,628,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,794,000 after buying an additional 1,343,087 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2,422.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,661,000 after buying an additional 1,281,719 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 652.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,579,000 after buying an additional 545,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 435,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,254,000 after buying an additional 177,571 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $69.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.49. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.