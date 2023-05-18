Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 80,708 Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS XBOC opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

