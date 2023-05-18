Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,824,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 318.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,113,000 after purchasing an additional 248,510 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 3,458.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,046,000 after purchasing an additional 234,890 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 173,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 175.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 230,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,069,000 after buying an additional 146,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DVA stock opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $1,682,127.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $1,682,127.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at $31,385,451.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,668 shares of company stock worth $3,889,765. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.