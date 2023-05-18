Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 882,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,162 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.44. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HST. Citigroup cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

