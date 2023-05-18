Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 11,726 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 34.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $206,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 478,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $4,323,085.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,767,019.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $206,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 725,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,255.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,227,699 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,136 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of QS stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a current ratio of 22.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

QuantumScape Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

