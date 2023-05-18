Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,172 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,036,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,390,000 after acquiring an additional 434,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,410,000 after acquiring an additional 311,279 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 168.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,161,000 after purchasing an additional 950,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

VIR stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.26. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $31.78.

Insider Activity

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George A. Scangos sold 17,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $505,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George A. Scangos sold 17,856 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $505,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George A. Scangos sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $250,219.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,462.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 703,254 shares of company stock worth $18,187,392. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

