Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,131,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,870 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,989,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wendy’s Price Performance

In other news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock valued at $81,502,197. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The business had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.77 million. Analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

Wendy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.