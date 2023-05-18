Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,808 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 715,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GDV opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $23.27.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.