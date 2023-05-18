Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Get Rating) by 290.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,230 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVAL. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,594,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,601,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,934,000.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PVAL stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.58. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.