Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,249 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,387,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,827,000 after acquiring an additional 981,635 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,080,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,118,000 after buying an additional 476,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,438,000 after buying an additional 426,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Waste Connections news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $140.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

