Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 232.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 43.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $76.00 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.02 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

