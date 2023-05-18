Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,638 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBI. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 918.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 199,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 180,253 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter worth about $612,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 207.8% during the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 50,431 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 55.1% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 81,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 28,950 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 28,268 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

SBI stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.