Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter valued at $15,542,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 824.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 200,147 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIO stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $36.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $280.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Global Water ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.