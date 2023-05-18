Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMBS. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.35. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $49.40.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

