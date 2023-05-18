Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. Unum Group has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $250,050.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,238 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading

