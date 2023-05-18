Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $144.20 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.28.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.