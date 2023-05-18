Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,983,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

CRBN stock opened at $150.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.44. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.39 and a fifty-two week high of $152.06. The company has a market cap of $888.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.