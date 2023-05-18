Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,046,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter worth $1,438,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XHE opened at $96.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.84. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94.

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

