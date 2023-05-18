Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 982.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 330,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,622,000 after buying an additional 300,065 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,657,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,889,000 after purchasing an additional 76,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $18,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $271.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $365.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.13.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

