Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,403 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 321,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 40,851 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 17.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 163,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 156,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EHI opened at $6.80 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $7.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

