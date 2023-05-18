Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CDW by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $173.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.05.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

