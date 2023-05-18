Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

GGN stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $4.07.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

