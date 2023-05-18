Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter worth about $26,200,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 401.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 279,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after buying an additional 223,499 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Post by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,376,000 after buying an additional 171,015 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after buying an additional 169,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 177,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after buying an additional 109,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on POST. UBS Group upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.
Post Price Performance
Shares of Post stock opened at $87.37 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $98.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.69.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. Post had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
