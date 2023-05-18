Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,730 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,790.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

FR opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average is $51.09. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

