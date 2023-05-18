Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,324 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,843 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 319.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,026,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $29,876,000 after purchasing an additional 781,796 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth approximately $21,396,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,500,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 23.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 598,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter worth $16,091,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Price Performance

Shares of InMode stock opened at $32.98 on Thursday. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.07.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). InMode had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

